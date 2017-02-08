NBC 5 adds Maria Guerrero to news team

Maria Guerrero will join KXAS/Channel 5’s news team as a general-assignment reporter, the station announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Guerrero, who was born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and grew up in Lufkin, is bilingual and will also report for Telemundo’s KXTX/Channel 39. Both NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are under the NBC Universal corportate umbrella. She is scheduled to start with the station Feb. 20.
Her background includes WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge; WISC-TV in Madison, Wisconsin; KOB-TV in Albuquerque; and, most recently KIRO-TV in Seattle.
Guerrero’s KIRO bio has already been taken down, as have her Facebook and Twitter pages related to the Seattle station. A Decmber 2013 report from Ad Week’s TV Spy site notes her move to KIRO from KOB, where she had been weekend-morning anchor and a reporter.
There is, however, YouTube video (for now at least) of Guerrero anchoring KIRO’s Sunday-morning newscast as recently as Jan. 8.
But Guerrero is no stranger to Fort Worth: When she worked in Madison, she came to DFW to cover the Green Bay Packers as they played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the ice-storm-plagued Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium. While she was at KIRO, her former WISC colleagues interviewed her about that experience, which included running into some people who know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers very well. Embedding on that video is disabled, but you can watch it here.