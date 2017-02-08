Lockhart Smokehouse to bring barbecue to Texas Live! in Arlington

ARLINGTON Add barbecue smoke to the aromas you can expect at the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment/hotel complex when it opens with the 2018 baseball season.
The Texas Rangers announced today that Lockhart Smokehouse, a popular Dallas barbecue company, will set up shop in the complex. It marks the third business to sign on to the mixed-use development, following a restaurant to be designed by TV chef Guy Fieri and a brewery to be established by Granbury-based Revolver Brewing. There will also be three larger operations — Rangers Republic, Live! Arena and Arlington Backyard.
“We have baseball and barbecue in the air,” Rob Matwick, Rangers’ executive vice president for business operations, told about 50 media representatives and officials of the Rangers and the developer, Baltimore-based Cordish Cos.
Wednesday morning, Lockhart general manager Damian Avila was preparing a slab of brisket — smoked for 16 hours — to take to the press conference for sampling. He was following the orders of co-owner Jill Bergus, whom Avila said did not provide many details about the Texas Live! connection.
Bergus said that, at first, she didn’t jump at the opportunity to partner with Texas Live!.
“I said, ‘I don’t know,’ but they kept coming back,” said Bergus. “When you realize we’ll be in partnership with the Rangers and across the street from AT&T Stadium, it’s the perfect place for great Texas barbecue.”
Cordish Cos., itself a family-owned company for more than a century, was attracted to the Lockhart Smokehouse’s family history, said Cari Furman, the company’s communications manager.
“The history was really special to us and was a perfect fit for the project,” she said.
Construction on the sports/entertainment complex began in October on 7 acres next to Globe Life Park, and the site of the voter-approved $1 billion retractable-roof stadium that will be built for the Rangers. It is set to open in April 2018, while a 300-bed, high-rise hotel and 35,000 square feet of convention facilities are planned to open later that year.
The Rangers in October announced a $50 million expansion of Texas Live! that included doubling the planned dining and entertainment space and raising the project’s value to $250 million.
Baltimore-based Cordish Cos., the Texas Live! developer, has built similar mixed-use sports entertainment complexes around the country. Last month, the Rangers announced it had hired architect HKS to design the new stadium. The Dallas-based firm also was involved in designing AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park.
Arlington voters green-lighted the new stadium on Nov. 8 by overwhelmingly approving the extension of a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax that are now paying the city’s share of AT&T Stadium construction debt.
The master agreement between the city and Rangers adds 30 years to the existing lease of Globe Life Park, keeping the team in Arlington through the 2053 season.
Cordish and the Rangers say Texas Live! will have three major venues:
• Rangers Republic would be the “ultimate fan clubhouse” to watch home and away games, featuring a two-level, 30,000-square-foot family dining and entertainment venue.
• Live! Arena would be the 35,000-square-foot “living room” of Texas Live!, giving fans “one of the best sports-viewing experiences imaginable.” A 10,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden and a concert stage are among the features .
• Arlington Backyard would be an outdoor event pavilion with a capacity of 5,000 that would host cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts and other events.
