'Little Steven' to speak to Rutgers University graduates

NEWARK, N.J. Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt has been named as the speaker for this year's graduation ceremony at Rutgers University.
Van Zandt, known as Little Steven, is best known for playing with Bruce Springsteen in the E Street Band and his role in "The Sopranos" on HBO.
He will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts at the May 14 ceremony.
He was chosen after a selection process involving students, faculty and staff.
Carla Hayden, the first woman to serve as U.S. Librarian of Congress, will deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony for Rutgers University-Camden.