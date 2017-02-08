Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Posted 2:37pm on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Country star Randy Travis met with Tennessee lawmakers to raise awareness for stroke victims following his near-fatal stroke in 2013.

Travis was at the state capitol on Wednesday, hours before he was to be feted at a tribute concert in Nashville, featuring Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and others.

Travis lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read, write and speak. His wife, Mary, told a Senate Health Committee that he has improved.

She said last week her husband read the word "Nashville" on a highway sign, the first time since the stroke that he indicated he could read again.

Travis' multi-platinum debut album, "Storms of Life," in 1986 made him a star with his deep baritone voice.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me