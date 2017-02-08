Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Painting stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish owner's heirs

Posted 12:52pm on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

NEW YORK Some 80 years after a German Jewish art owner was forced by Nazis to sell his entire collection, the FBI has returned one of the pieces to its rightful heirs.

The 17th century oil painting by a Dutch master was presented Wednesday during a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.

It was among roughly 400 pieces of art that belonged to Max Stern, the prominent Dusseldorf gallery owner.

Stern had to liquidate his collection for a fraction of its value before he was exiled in December 1937. Courts in the U.S. have since ruled the forced sale amounted to theft.

Investigators have now returned 16 pieces of Stern's collection to the Dr. and Mrs. Max Stern Foundation.



