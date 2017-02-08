Dallas ‘power couple’ to appear tonight on CNBC’s ‘Blue Collar Millionaires’

The Boss Builders Outlet Super Store, located off I-35E in northwest Dallas, is one of many places in that area that has a sense of anonymity about it: If you weren’t looking for it, you might not realize it’s there, even though it’s large and visible from the freeway (it is pretty hard to miss the big ShoptTeBoss.com sign).
Then again, it is a short distance from Gas Monkey Garage, the auto shop that’s become an empire thanks to Discovery’s “ Fast N’ Loud .” And tonight, The Boss — and its bosses — will get its own shot at national-TV attention when owners Richard and Rachel Bell are featured on CNBC’s “ Blue Collar Millionaires” (9 p.m., CNBC).
The series, narrated by country singer/actor Tim McGraw, is described as celebrating “working-class men and women who’ve managed to build fortunes with nothing but mud, sweat, and tears.” The episode featuring the Bells is called “The Mammoth Hunter,” which has nothing to do with the Bells but with one of the other working-class people featured in the hour, “An Alaska transplant who turned ivory tusks into a mammoth fortune.”
As for the Bells, Richard is described in the synopsis as “a former race car mechanic whose discount home goods store put him on the road to riches.” Spoiler alert: The Boss’ website already tells the story of how The Boss “started in a 2 car garage with a pallet of crown molding and a spark of inspiration,” how Richard expanded the business to the point where it needed a 3,000-square-foot warehouse and then 35,000-square-foot warehouse with more than a million square feet of inventory.
Just to scratch the surface a little more, here’s a line from Richard’s bio on The Boss website: “Richard Bell is an entrepreneur at heart. He got his start selling baseball cards to classmates in elementary school and never looked back.” Co-owner Rachel’s bio is on the same page. It begins, “Rachel is the oldest of four girls growing up on a cattle ranch in a small Texas town. From a young age Rachel developed a tireless work ethic that has been instrumental in the success of The Boss.”
The publicity materials for “Blue Collar Millionaires” emphasize the relative unpretentiousness of its subjects: “at the end of the work day, they drive home to their palatial mansion and park their pick-up next to their collection of high-end sports cars. No doubt about it – these are not your typical millionaires.” McGraw narrates: “These folks invest in hedge trimmers, not in hedge funds.”
The Bells appear in the third segment of the half-hour show (the episode also features “ a Filipino immigrant whose high-tech delivery service is driving up profits a Filipino immigrant whose high-tech delivery service is driving up profits”). In a media preview supplied by CNBC, the Bells (referred to in an onscreen caption as “The Hot Rods of Home Goods”) say their store differs from other home-good stores because they focus on the pro, i.e., on contractors who buy the flooring, cabinetry and other materials offered by The Boss. The Boss, by the way, is an ancronym for ... Builders Outlet Super Store.
Richard describes how he learned about entrepreneurship from the owner of the race-car that he worked on as a mechanic, how his first attempt at his own business was a misfire, how he got it right the second time with help from a strong staff. We also get to see the Bells’ $800,000 house (which uses a lot of materials from The Boss, of course, but also has such automotive touches as a car grill mounted above a doorway).
There’s more, including the big purchase Richard made for himself when he had the bucks to do it, but we’ll leave that up to the show.