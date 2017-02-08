Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Belgian authorities detain 11 during anti-terror raids

The Associated Press

Posted 10:37am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

BRUSSELS Belgian police have detained 11 people in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels area relating to an investigation into the possible return of fighters from Syria.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday that the detentions came during nine night raids. It insisted the actions were not linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks over the past two years.

An investigating judge will decide later Wednesday whether the 11 will be arrested or released.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system March 22, killing 32 people.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me