British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson found dead, aged 45

The Associated Press

Posted 10:37am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

LONDON Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, former London party girl and a god-daughter of Prince Charles, has been found dead at her London home. She was 45.

The prince said in a statement Wednesday that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are "deeply saddened" by news of her death.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, though she revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Palmer-Tomkinson was a fixture on the international social stage throughout the 1990s, regularly photographed partying with the rich and famous.

She appeared on television shows including "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here." Her health suffered from a highly-publicized cocaine habit.



