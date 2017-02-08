Lakewood Brewing seduces with new, smaller bottles

What is love if it’s not shared?
Beer certainly supports that adage. It’s a social beverage, and sharing a beer with a friend — or a love interest — almost always complements the endeavour.
However, sometimes you just want a little something for yourself. Call it selfish. Call it solitary. Call it whatever you like. A beer by yourself is perfectly acceptable.
Until recently, Dallas’ Lakewood Brewing only made one kind of sharing reasonable for its decadent and much-loved Seduction Series of Temptress variants. French Quarter, Sin Mint, Mole and Raspberry Temptress were all in 22-ounce bomber bottles, so unless you were looking to consume an investment’s worth of indulgence, you were roped into splitting the bottle with a friend or two. Add the premium (but still worth it) price tag of around $14, and you had beers that were both special in flavor and in cost.
Lakewood is all about the love, and it’s clear by the shift to four packs of 12-ounce bottles of the Seduction Series that Lakewood has acknowledged that drinkers love these beers, but want a little more flexibility in consumption of them.
Not only does the four-pack make things easier, its price point is much friendlier also. At roughly the same cost as the previous 22-ounce bombers, four packs run around $14. With 48 ounces of beer rather than 22 ounces, this beer suddenly costs a fraction of what it did before.
When something like this happens, it’s reminiscent of the weird corner of beer-purchasing microeconomics where consumers consider a $7 bomber (32 cents per ounce) to be a bargain and a $12 four-pack (25 cents per ounce) to be premium. This is a mystery that never seems solvable, but regardless of all that, Lakewood has done a smart thing here.
Raspberry Temptress is the first of the bunch to be released in a four-pack, and it’s good as ever. With big, bright raspberry fruitiness and a hint of tartness, this version of Temptress is ripe for Valentine’s Day. Decadent sweetness from the Temptress base lends chocolate lusciousness that rounds out this dessert of a beer.
In addition to the core four of this series, a fifth, as-yet-unannounced addition to the lineup is coming this summer.
The big, beautiful bottle of years past with the artistic screened label and adorable “TO-FROM” label might be gone, but in its absence is the same delightful beer in a more reasonable serving size at half the cost. What’s not to love about that?
Quick sips
Valentine’s is for drinkers: Deep Ellum Brewing in Dallas ( Deepellumbrewing.com), 903 Brewers in Sherman ( 903brewers.com), and Chimera Brewing in Fort Worth ( chimerabrew.com) are all hosting Valentine’s dinners Tuesday. Martin House ( martinhousebrewing.com) is also holding an event at the brewery that will feature a “couples eating contest” and a dog-kissing booth (why not?).
Community turns four: Community Beer Company at 1530 Inspiration Drive in Dallas is celebrating its fourth anniversary at the brewery noon-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Featuring an enviable tap list, if this event is anything like last year’s, it’s not to be missed.