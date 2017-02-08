Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Spinal Tap bandmates join lawsuit over film's profits

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

LOS ANGELES Spinal Tap has reunited — this time in a Los Angeles court to challenge the French studio Vivendi S.A. for millions in profits from the mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap."

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner on Tuesday joined a federal lawsuit filed last year by bandmate and Spinal Tap co-creator Harry Shearer.

Shearer, who also voices numerous characters on "The Simpsons," sued Vivendi S.A. and its subsidiary StudioCanal in October alleging that the companies fraudulently withheld profits from the 1984 film. Reiner directed and narrated the classic satire of a fictional British rock band on the decline.

An email message sent to Vivendi seeking comment was not immediately returned. The company has said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit seeks rights to the film and its characters.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me