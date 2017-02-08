Adam Ant keeps his bite after all these years

There’s a buzz on the line, rendering the person at the other end hard to understand, which is unfortunate because that person is Adam Ant.
It’s an overseas call to discuss the anniversary tour for Adam and the Ants’ breakthrough album, “Kings of the Wild Frontier,” which hits Dallas’ Majestic Theatre on Valentine’s night. And it’s practically impossible to pull any interview material from the recording.
But these are First World problems. Putting them into perspective: Less than a week after the interview took place, Tom Edwards, Ant’s 41-year-old guitarist and music director, died unexpectedly in Cherry Hill, N.J., of suspected heart failure. Concerts in Philadelphia and New York were postponed, but the Dallas show will go on.
“As we work through this difficult time, we are stronger together with our fans, whose messages of condolence bring great comfort to us and his family,” said a statement from Ant’s team, which also noted that the tour continued with encouragement from Edwards’ family. “Tom would have wanted us to continue the tour and doing so is the best way we can honor him and the spirit of the music that lived in his heart.”
Edwards was part of a band that, aside from Ant, is almost too young to remember “Kings,” which came out in 1980 but whose current tour is being billed as its 35th anniversary (the tour began last year in the United Kingdom). The album was somewhat of an evolution for Ant, who was part of the 1976-77 punk explosion but did more darkly sexual shows, with sadomasochistic imagery, before regrouping and developing the Adam and the Ants sound and persona with the help of Malcolm McLaren, best-known as the Sex Pistols’ manager.
Even by 1980 post-punk standards, it was a weird mix: “Kings” featured spaghetti-Western/surf-rock guitars and employed two drummers for Burundi-inspired rhythms (according to Ant’s publicity materials, McLaren then took all of Ant’s musicians to form Bow Wow Wow, leaving Ant to recruit new musicians and rush his album out before Bow Wow Wow’s debut).
Adam and the Ants dressed in pirate outfits, wore war paint and sang songs like “Ants Invasion” and “Jolly Roger” with an air of defiance exemplified by signature songs “Antmusic” and “Dog Eat Dog.” Videos for those songs predated MTV, with syndicated video programs helping introduce the band to U.S. audiences. Some thought the album silly, but it has a scope that’s almost surreal, and despite its eccentricity, it has endured.
On YouTube, there are clips of earlier shows on the tour, and Ant sounds marvelous, his voice as pure at 62 as it was at 26. The band is tight, the audiences sing along with the “Kings” songs. And on the recording of the interview, you can tell that Ant is talking about all this — you just can’t pull a coherent quote, the kind that journalists like to use in stories such as this one.
Ant talks about the album’s punk roots, noting that a strong punk/post-punk element runs through it. He talks about the makeup and the outfits, or at least that’s what it sounds like through the garble. Why does the album sound better to me now than it did then? Got that one! “Maybe it’s because we weren’t trying to cash in on any kind of bandwagon,” Ant says. “I think it’s the sound of ...”
Ant says something about the hybrid sound, how it didn’t sound like anything else at the time. In a recent interview with The Arizona Republic, Ant makes the bandwagon comment and adds: “It just had an energy of its own, really. And that fortunately appears to have lasted. Certainly, when we perform it live, it’s got an energy of its own.”