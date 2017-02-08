Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

ESPN reporters writing book on NFL power struggles

The Associated Press

Posted 7:37am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

NEW YORK A pair of prize-winning investigative reporters from ESPN is working on a book about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, team owners and the "momentous power struggles" that shape the league.

Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had acquired "Powerball" by Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham. A publication date has not been set.

According to Crown, "Powerball" will detail the rivalries among owners and their relationship with Goodell, who was booed loudly at the Super Bowl last weekend. Goodell had suspended quarterback Tom Brady of the champion New England Patriots for four games at the start of the season for his role in the so-called "Deflategate" scandal, with the league alleging that Brady used underinflated footballs during a playoff game in 2015.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me