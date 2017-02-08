Wires  >  AP Music

Rapper Young Thug sued after New York concert no-show

The Associated Press

Posted 4:17am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

MARIETTA, Ga. An upstate New York event organizer says he lost $360,000 when the Atlanta rapper Young Thug did not show up at a concert he was supposed to headline.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2loTXVQ ) reports that organizer Nicholas Fitts filed a lawsuit last month in a Cobb County, Georgia court against the rapper and his Smyrna-based company YSL Enterprises.

The lawsuit says Young Thug, whose, name is Jeffrey Williams, had signed a $55,000 contract to play an August concert at Sahlens Stadium in Rochester, New York and "did not have a valid legal reason" for skipping the show.

Fitts says he lost more than $200,000 in lost tickets sales, in addition to about $57,000 in promotional costs.

Young Thug's record label didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

