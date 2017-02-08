Home  >  Music

Soundcheck

Your backstage pass to the DFW music scene and beyond.

Preston’s picks: Travis Linville at the Live Oak; Sara Watkins at Kessler Theater

Posted 12:00am on Wednesday, Feb. 08, 2017

Travis Linville at the Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge

Oklahoma troubadour Travis Linville’s just-released album “Up Ahead” is propelled by the sort of easy, earned confidence accrued over the two decades he’s spent as a linchpin for such Americana stars as Hayes Carll and Parker Millsap. Although Linville has long toiled in the shadows of the ever-fertile red dirt country and Americana scenes in Texas and Oklahoma, the polished, powerful songs found on his 10-track effort should serve as a catapult to the next level, rightly exposing Linville’s subtle, gorgeous songcraft to a wider audience. Sample it for yourself as Linville performs at the Live Oak’s popular “Music & Mimosas” concert series.

2 p.m. Saturday. Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge, Fort Worth. $10-$15.

Sara Watkins at Kessler Theater

You could stay home Sunday and watch the annual slog that is the Grammy Awards, or, instead, you could get out and experience a night of live music in one of the state’s finest listening rooms. The Kessler will prove an ideal spot to enjoy the stylings of singer-songwriter Sara Watkins (perhaps best known to some as a member of the acclaimed progressive bluegrass trio Nickel Creek), who is touring behind her third and latest solo LP, last year’s “Young in All the Wrong Ways.” With Liz Longley.

8 p.m. Sunday. Kessler Theater, Dallas. $22.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Music Reviews »

loading...