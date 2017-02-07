Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Queen Latifa, Ben Folds headline Boston Pops' spring season

The Associated Press

Posted 4:12pm on Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2017

BOSTON The Boston Pops will get a little more pop than usual this spring.

Queen Latifa will perform with the acclaimed orchestra when it opens its spring season on May 10.

Arrival From Sweden, an ABBA tribute band, plays a "Mamma Mia! Mother's Day" gig with the Pops on May 14-15.

Popular singer-songwriter Ben Folds will appear twice on May 17-18, followed by "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom, Jr., on June 6-7.

The B-52s are booked for June 13-14.

The Pops also will perform selections from conductor laureate John Williams' "Star Wars" films and some of the composer's other movie music.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me