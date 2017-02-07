Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The Associated Press

Posted 3:57pm on Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. Atlanta, Fox, 111.32 million viewers.

2. "Super Bowl Post Game," Fox, 61.08 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.66 million.

4. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 10.54 million.

5. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.13 million.

6. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.81 million.

7. "Mom," CBS, 8.71 million.

8. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.5 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.44 million.

10. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.46 million.

11. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.43 million.

12. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.25 million.

13. "Code Black," CBS, 6.8 million.

14. "The O'Reilly Factor" (Tuesday), Fox News, 6.76 million.

15. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 6.63 million.

16. "Last Man Standing," ABC, 6.6 million.

17. "Scandal," ABC, 6.55 million.

18. "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials," CBS, 6.47 million.

19. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.39 million.

20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.3 million.

