Condition of hospitalized suspect in Louvre attack worsens

The Associated Press

Posted 3:07pm on Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2017

PARIS French authorities say the health condition of an Egyptian man suspected of charging soldiers at Paris' Louvre museum with a machete has taken a turn for the worse.

The suspect has been hospitalized in Paris since he was shot four times by soldiers after slightly injuring one in an underground part of the museum complex Friday morning.

He was put under supervised custody at the European Hospital Georges-Pompidou Saturday evening after his condition improved.

But the Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday night the custody had to be "lifted" after his condition "sharply deteriorated during the day."

The office says the man's current condition is "incompatible" with keeping him in custody.

The suspect, Abdullah al-Hamahmy, allegedly shouted "Allahu akbar!" while rushing toward the soldiers. He had started to answer investigators' questions on Monday.



