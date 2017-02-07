Around Cowtown: North by North at Shipping & Receiving

It’s been a while since I made it out to Shipping & Receiving, and so I checked who was on the bill and I noticed that Huffer was playing. That meant I would get to see bassist Anthony Sosa swing his hair around. That’s something I never like to miss.
But I got the times wrong, and I when I got to S&R Henry the Archer was on stage, and I had just missed Sosa’s hair. No matter, this was going to be a great show.
I first told you about Henry the Archer back in 2014. They’re a post-punk rock band, fronted by guitarist/vocalist Richard Phillip Hennessy along with drummer Kevin Geist and bassist Charles Marchbanks. Their music is creative and hard-edged, and you can’t go wrong with a Henry the Archer show. Get their CD. I had one for about a day, and then radio personality Tom Urquhart stole it to play on KTCU/88.7 FM.
Up next we had North by North, an amazing duo out of Chicago featuring Nate Girard on vocals and guitar and Kendra Blank on drums. They play with power and precision, rock ’n’ roll that dips into prog occasionally on the guitar parts. They were tight and polished but somehow made it seem effortless.
The band, which is from Chicago, tours for a living, with Nate doing some graphic design on the road to supplement their income. The open road is now more home than not — something Nate finds liberating.
“We do it because it’s all around a better experience.” Girard told me out on the S&R loading dock backstage. “A lot of musicians say it’s better than a day job but honestly, we’re out here, and we’re happier, we’re eating better, we’re getting more exercise, we’re sleeping better — it’s almost like a cleanse.”
Yeah, no drugs and on the road debauchery here. They’re playing almost every day, and they don’t expect to be home until sometime in May.
“We’re making enough eat, put gas in the tank, and that’s success for us.”
A vice for a slice
During the show, Hennessy from Henry the Archer, a New Jersey native, started heckling North by North about Chicago pizza. Girard and Blank took it in stride. Later, while I was talking to Girard backstage, it started up again.
“I didn’t mean any disrespect,” Hennessy interjected. “I just know better pizza than you do, and it’s not your fault. You were born and raised in a culture in the United States, and they sold sub-par Italian pizza. And that’s OK.”
“I actually do prefer East Coast,” Girard said. “New York-style.”
“New Jersey-style,” Hennessy corrected.
“Whichever, but I will say this,” Girard said, “I think there are places in Chicago that they do a better New York slice than I’ve had in New York.”
It descended into chaos for a while after that, with both sides agreeing that pizza was one of the most important issues of our day — replacing human rights now that those had been declared obsolete. Rock ’n’ roll, pizza, and then everything else.
Light and dark
Eventually, we got back to the rock ’n’ roll part and North by North’s unusual songwriting.
Said Girard, “The last song that we played is off of our first album. (The album) was based off of a series of short stories by Ray Bradbury. The final song is actually about a couple that have a child that the husband just knows is evil and is plotting to kill them — it’s born with this demon soul.
“I like to juxtapose dark themes and kind of sandwich it in fun, poppy kind of sounds. It might just be some kind of cosmic joke … I’m way into classic sci-fi and horror and all things macabre and weird.”
I was about to leave and head home for the night, maybe see if there was a pizza joint still open somewhere, when I realized that Siberian Traps were just firing up.
So I made my way back inside to catch an excellent set from them as well.
During the summer, Shipping & Receiving is known for outdoor concerts on the huge brick patio, but the indoor shows in the winter (at least what winter we get here) have their charms. I need to make it a point to make it back here more often.