Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad proposal

The Associated Press

Posted 8:22am on Tuesday, Feb. 07, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. The 51st Super Bowl will be remembered for the New England Patriots pulling off the game's biggest comeback ever for their fifth NFL title. A New York woman will remember it as the night she got engaged at halftime.

Unknown to Albany-area resident Kourtney Lynn Myers, her boyfriend had won a local jewelry store's contest dubbed "Surprise Super Bowl Proposal." WTEN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ll5J3a ) Chris Garguilo (gar-JOO'-loh) taped a short video last week at Northeastern Fine Jewelers during which he asked Myers to marry him.

The ad aired locally just before the halftime show as the couple watched with friends at home. Garguilo repeated the question in person, she said yes and he placed the engagement ring on her finger as their friends whooped for joy.

The couple is hoping to get married next year.

Information from: WTEN-TV, http://www.wten.com



