Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash

The Associated Press

Posted 6:47pm on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

SANTA ANA, Calif. Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a crash on a California freeway.

The Orange County district attorney's office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of driving across a dividing section, giving false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license. He also must pay restitution.

Prosecutors say Rodman was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane on July 20 on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.

Rodman's lawyer Paul S. Meyer says the freeway entrance was poorly marked and community service was appropriate.

Meyer says a hit-and-run charge against Rodman was dropped.



