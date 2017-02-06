We’re not buying No. 1 on OpenTable ‘25 most romantic cities’ list

FORT WORTH Just in time for Valentine’s Day, online restaurant reservation hub OpenTable released its list of the “25 most romantic cities” in the United States. Can you guess which city topped the list?
Oklahoma City.
That’s right. It’s bad enough that Fort Worth didn’t make the cut, but Oklahoma City? It’s fathomable that cities in Hawaii, Florida and California would rank high. Austin at No. 9 and Dallas (gulp) at No. 17 is reasonable, but Oklahoma City?
OpenTable says it used several factors in determining the list including the percentage of tables seated for two and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016 to come up with the list.
We’re assuming that the popular Bricktown entertainment district, which is home to tons of restaurants, clubs and bars, may have been an influential factor in the data.
Maybe next time Sundance Square.
25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017
13. Lahaina, Hawaii
14. Portland, Oregon
17. Dallas, Texas
18. Houston, Texas
19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
23. Cincinnati, Ohio
25. Atlanta, Georgia