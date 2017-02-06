Home  >  Dining

We’re not buying No. 1 on OpenTable ‘25 most romantic cities’ list

By Maricar Estrella

dfw.com

Posted 3:50pm on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

FORT WORTH Just in time for Valentine’s Day, online restaurant reservation hub OpenTable released its list of the “25 most romantic cities” in the United States. Can you guess which city topped the list?

Oklahoma City.

That’s right. It’s bad enough that Fort Worth didn’t make the cut, but Oklahoma City? It’s fathomable that cities in Hawaii, Florida and California would rank high. Austin at No. 9 and Dallas (gulp) at No. 17 is reasonable, but Oklahoma City?

OpenTable says it used several factors in determining the list including the percentage of tables seated for two and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016 to come up with the list.

We’re assuming that the popular Bricktown entertainment district, which is home to tons of restaurants, clubs and bars, may have been an influential factor in the data.

Maybe next time Sundance Square.

25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017

1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2. St. Louis, Missouri

3. Savannah, Georgia

4. Memphis, Tennessee

5. Brooklyn, New York

6. Richmond, Virginia

7. Charleston, South Carolina

8. Kansas City, Missouri

9. Austin, Texas

10. Baltimore, Maryland

11. Charlotte, North Carolina

12. Louisville, Kentucky

13. Lahaina, Hawaii

14. Portland, Oregon

15. Scottsdale, Arizona

16. Miami Beach, Florida

17. Dallas, Texas

18. Houston, Texas

19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

20. San Diego, California

21. Nashville, Tennessee

22. Indianapolis, Indiana

23. Cincinnati, Ohio

24. Chicago, Illinois

25. Atlanta, Georgia

Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare



