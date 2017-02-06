Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex-Memphis police officer convicted in wife's fatal shooting

The Associated Press

Posted 1:57pm on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. A former Memphis police officer has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of her wife.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2kFpvZG ) 36-year-old Jaselyn Grant was convicted Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Keara Crowder.

Prosecutor Marianne Bell says Grant shot Crowder with her service weapon in Nov. 2014 at their Hickory Hill-area home. Authorities say the couple, who married in Illinois in June 2014, were in the midst of a break-up, and Crowder had started seeing another woman.

In testimony, Grant said she was defending herself after her wife threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and the jury convicted her of the lesser charge.

Grant will be sentenced in March.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com



