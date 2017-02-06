Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Nigel Farage egged whilst on the UK campaign trail

The Associated Press

Posted 12:32pm on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

LONDON Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has had an egg thrown at him while campaigning in a British city.

Farage, an architect of Britain's exit from the European Union, was campaigning with his successor Paul Nuttall on Monday in Stoke-On-Trent, a city 260 kilometers north west of London.

Photos appear to show a young man hurling an egg at Farage, a member of the European Parliament and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Farage was protected by the umbrella he was carrying which was emblazoned with the UKIP logo. The egg-thrower ran away.

UKIP has a candidate running in an election for Stoke-On-Trent's House of Commons seat. The by-election will take place on February 23.



