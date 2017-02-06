Jason Aldean leads North Dakota State Fair country lineup

MINOT, N.D. The North Dakota State Fair has names the country acts for this year's concert lineup.
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and Lonestar headline this year's country music artists.
Marketing Director Beth Feldner tells KQDJ Radio that the country lineup for the grandstand is one of the best she's seen.
Feldner says they have not finalized this year's rock acts for the first and second Saturdays of the fair, but will make that announcement in the coming months.
This year's North Dakota State Fair runs July 21st through the 29th.
---
Online:
North Dakota State Fair: http://www.ndstatefair.com