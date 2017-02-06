Home  >  Music

Soundcheck

Your backstage pass to the DFW music scene and beyond.

Lady Gaga flies high at Super Bowl, announces Dallas tour date

By Rick Press

dfw.com

Posted 10:51am on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

Less than 24 hours after Lady Gaga took a flying leap into Super Bowl halftime history in Houston, she announced dates for her Joanne World Tour, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

All of Gaga’s Little Monsters will want to mark these dates on their Google calendars:

Monday, Feb. 20, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi card members beginning Feb. 15.

The show will be Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

As for Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, reviews have been mostly favorable though she is facing some criticism for failing to make any kind of grand political statement. But, as this Vanity Fair writer suggests, there just might have been an edgy message hidden beneath all those sequins and glitter.

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Music Reviews »

loading...