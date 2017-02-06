Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Oscar nominees feted at annual film academy luncheon

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 10:37am on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali have a lunch date with the film academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is holding its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, welcoming more than 165 of the year's Oscar nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The private, untelevised event is traditionally a warm and friendly affair, with nothing on the agenda other than celebratory mingling and posing for a group photo.

Show producers are expected to toast the nominees and offer tips for lively acceptance speeches.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 26 at Hollywood & Highland's Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me