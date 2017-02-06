Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Not guilty plea from man who shot ex-NFL player McKnight

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

Posted 10:02am on Monday, Feb. 06, 2017

GRETNA, La. The man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

A lawyer for 55-year-old Ronald Gasser told reporters after Monday's arraignment in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna that McKnight's death was a case of justifiable homicide.

Gasser, from Terrytown, had initially been arrested on a manslaughter charge. Last week he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He's jailed on $750,000 bond.

McKnight, who played for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, was killed Dec. 1. Authorities have said the 28-year-old McKnight, who was black, and Gasser, who is white, were driving erratically and yelling at each other on a New Orleans bridge prior to the shooting.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me