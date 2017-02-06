Where to dine for Valentine’s Day 2017 in DFW (updated)

Valentine’s Day is more than 10 days away as we post this, but if you’re thinking about doing a Valentine’s dinner, now’s the time to make reservations. Restaurants fill up fast, and you don’t want to risk being one of those people buying grocery-store flowers at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 because you couldn’t get restaurant seating.
Below is a list of restaurants in North Texas planning something special for the day. We will update the list at Star-Telegram.com and DFW.com as we get more info.
In most cases, reservations are recommended, but there are some exceptions, noted below.
FORT WORTH/TARRANT AREA
Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square restaurant will serve a four-course “Love Birds Valentine Dinner” beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Choices include grilled eggplant bruschetta, bison caprese, Texas quail cordon bleu, bourbon-glazed bacon brownie and more. $90; optional wine flight additional $30. 155 E. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2473 , birdinthe.net
Bravo! Cucina Italiana: The southwest Fort Worth restaurant will offer three two-course dinners, each consisting of choice of soups or salads with entrees: baked chicken Parmesan ($21.95), lobster ravioli alla vodka ($22.95) or filet mignon ($25.95). 3010 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 817-763-0145 , www.BravoItalian.com.
Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth restaurant will have a dinner for two on Feb. 14: two glasses of wine, two steak and lobster dinners, salad bar and shareable dessert. $100. 7101 Camp Bowie W. Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-732-2370, http://buffalowestfw.com
Café Modern celebrates Valentine’s Day with a romantic three-course menu. Among the options: lobster Kabocha squash bisque, forest mushroom risotto and osso bucco. $65 per person.3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth (inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth) 817-840-2157 , www.themodern.org
Chef Point Cafe: A Valentine’s Day menu available from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 will include such options as a lobster mac and cheese appetizer, blackened stuffed chicken or pork chop, a seafood-stuffed poblano, and more. In lieu of reservations, the restaurant asks that diners call 45 minutes before arrival to get on a waiting list. A special $100 per couple prix fixe menu will be available Feb. 11 and 14, with entrees including stuffed chicken, Teres Major steak and prawns, and stuffed New York strip. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080 , http://chefpointcafe.org .
The Classic at Roanoke prepares a three-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu that features items such as smoked red pepper soup, yellowfin tuna loin au poivre, pan-roasted breast of duck and hibiscus white chocolate pot de crème. $75 per person. 504 N. Oak St., Roanoke, 817-430-8185 , http://theclassiccafe.com.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: A Valentine’s menu will include oysters on the half shell, caviar mignonette paired with two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne or Grey Goose VX Vodka for $48. Or chateaubriand for two — roasted and sliced tenderloin, butter-poached lobster, green and white Asparagus, hollandaise, peppercorn sauce and Bordelaise for $130. 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999 ; also 2323 Olive St., Dallas, 972-490-9000 ; https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille will offer a special Valentine’s menu Feb. 10-14 at all of its DFW locations. Choose between dry-aged bone-in rib-eye with fried oysters for $65 or jumbo-lump-crab-stuffed Maine lobster tail with garlic grits for $49. 154 E Third St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9900 ; 200 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-410-3777 ; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
El Fenix Mexican Restaurant: From Feb. 10 through 19, El Fenix will offer a $24.95 “Lover’s Special” consisting of an appetizer combo (guac, queso, chips and salsa) and fajitas for two. (You’ll need a coupon, which will be available beginning Feb. 10 at elfenix.com/offers.) No matter what entree you order on Valentine’s Day itself, you’ll get a heart-shaped sopapilla for dessert. Awww ... Multiple locations; http://www.elfenix.com
Ellerbe Fine Foods: A three-course dinner will include such options as a savory apple and gorgonzola bread pudding starter, paneed rockfish, Texas citrus tiramisu and more. Feb. 11-14. $75; optional wine pairing an additional $40. 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-926-3663 , http://www.ellerbefinefoods.com
FnG Eats: The Keller restaurant will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner, with seatings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14. A half-dozen entree choices include filet mignon, lobster Newberg, wood-grilled Alaskan halibut and more. $60 per person. 201 Town Center Lane No. 1101, Keller, 817-741-5200 , http://fngeats.com
LightCatcher Winery in far west Fort Worth will offer a four-course Valentine’s dinner that includes mushroom ravioli, Creole shrimp bisque, seared jumbo scallops, filet mignon and flaming chocolate volcano. Live entertainment will be provided by Aurora Bleu. Feb. 11 and 14. $75 per person. 925 Confederate Park Road, Fort Worth, 817-237-2626 , http://lightcatcher.com
Local Foods Kitchen: Two options: A three-course pickup menu for a custom-made take-home Valentine’s dinner, or a five-course prix-fixe dine-in meal ($60; additional cost for wine pairings). Pickup meal available Feb. 14-17; very limited seating for dine-in meal, with seatings at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 17. 4548 Hartwood Drive, Fort Worth, 817-238-3464 , http://www.localfoodskitchen.com
Max’s Wine Dive: The Fort Worth and Dallas locations will each have a special menu that includes a Valentine’s Lovers Board with goat-cheese mousse, red-wine caramel and braised figs ($16) and a shrimp fra diablo linguine ($19). 2421 W 7th Street No. 109, Fort Worth, 817-870-1100 ; 3600 McKinney Ave No. 101, Dallas, 214-559-3483 ; www.maxswinedive.com
McAlister’s Deli: The sandwich chain is promoting a family date night: Buy one adult entree, get two kids’ meals free (for children 12 and under, dine-in only). McAlister’s ]is also encouraging diners to share on social media what family date night means to them with the hashtag #McAlistersDateNight, and through Fev. 14, customers can enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s worth of McAlister’s date nights by visiting http://bit.ly/mcalistersdatenight. Multiple locations; https://www.mcalistersdeli.com
Messina Hof Grapevine Winery will host a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance on Feb. 11, featuring a five-course dinner with wine pairings. $99 per person. 201 S Main St., Grapevine, 817-442-8463 , www.messinahof.com.
Mi Dia From Scratch: Three Valentine’s options, each with a margarita pairing and influenced by a regional cuisine: Santa Fe (New Mexico tampiqueña with red and green sauces, $40), Tex-Mex (chipotle ribs, $34), or Mexico (cochinita pibil, $34). Full menu also available. Also featured: “Dulce Strawberry Rose” ($12), a dessert cocktail consisting of Homemade Strawberry Infused Patron X.O. Dark Cocoa Liqueur, Tequila Rose Cream Liqueur, Patron Roca Anejo and homemade dulce de leche ice cream. 1295 S. Main Street, Grapevine, 817-421-4747 ; also 3310 Dallas Parkway No. 105, Plano, 972-403-7474 ; http://www.midiafromscratch.com
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.: Although no special meal is planned for the Feb. 11 edition of Rahr’s Saturday tour and tasting, the brewery will offer special “Single,” “Taken” and “It’s Complicated” glasses while supplies last. And there will be food, via Dough Boy Donuts and Chadra Mezza and Grill. Salt Creek will perform. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 11, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth, 817-810-9266 , http://rahrbrewing.com
Reata: A Valentine’s menu offers four main courses, plus starters, sides and desserts: wild mushroom-crusted tenderloin with red-wine demi ($70), 14-ounce rib eye with cilantro cook’s butter ($65), pan-seared sea bass ($60) or citrus-crusted chicken ($50). Optional wine accompaniment $45. 310 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-336-1009 , https://www.reata.net
Silver Fox Steakhouse will serve a three-course Valentine’s menu Feb. 10-014 at its Fort Worth and Grapevine locations. Options include lobster bisque, III Forks salad, filet mignon, cold water lobster tails and chocolate lovers’ dessert. $160 per couple. 1651 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-332-9060 ; 1235 William D Tate Ave, Grapevine, 817-329-6995 ; www.silverfoxcafe.com.
DALLAS AREA
Bolsa: The Bishop Arts District restaurant will have a Valentine’s menu featuring such items as veal chop, Sonoma duck leg confit, Windy Meadows Chicken roulade and more. 614 W. Davis St., Dallas, 214-367-9367, www.bolsadallas.com
Bolsa Mercado: Bolsa’s sister market/cafe is getting out of Oak Cliff and into the oaks for a special Valentine’s event, joining Trinity River Audubon for a 5-9 p.m. Feb. 11 dinner catered by Bolsa Mercado and including beer from Dallas’ Four Corners Brewing Co., dinner with wine pairings, and s’mores. Following dinner will be activities such as a star search, games painting and a special Valentine’s bird talk. $100 per perrson. The dinner will take place at Trinity River Audubon Center, 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way, Dallas (about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas.) For information, contact Shannon Small, shannon@bolsadallas.com.
Cool River Cafe: The Las Colinas restaurant will have a special three-course Valentine’s menu for two from Feb. 10 through 14: III Forks Salad or champagne and brie starter; filet mignon and lobster tail entree; and for dessert, Marquise Au Chocolat layered chocolate mousse cake with hazelnuts over raspberry crème anglaise. $155 per couple; additional cost for wine pairings. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, http://www.coolrivercafe.com
Dallas Chop House: Highlights of a three-course, $70 prix-fixe dinner include Dressed Oysters with mustard ponzu, cucumber, aji Amarillo pepper; Texas redfish with oasted chestnuts, sweet and sour pot au feu; baked banana bread pudding and more. A la carte options are available, as are wine pairings with every course for an additional cost (varies by pairing). Feb. 10, 11 and 14. Also notable is the “anti-Valentine’s” mixer that DCH will hold from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, just in case V-Day didn’t work out for you. LUMA Luxury Matchmaking will be on hand for gidance. Suggested for unattached people 25 to 45. 1717 Main St., Dallas, 214-736- 7300 , http://www.dallaschophouse.com/
Dallas Fish Market: A three-course dinner menu includes such offerings as beet root and goat cheese with truffle honey, watercress and asyssum flower; ginger-miso white soy swordfish; roasted duck breast; and a corn-pudding dessert with spiced kataifi, white chocolate popcorn and citrus sorbet. More options are available on all courses. $65; additional $25 with wine pairing. Feb. 10, 11 and 14. 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-744-3474 , http://dallasfishmarket.com
Deep Ellum Taproom + Kitchen: Deep Ellum Brewing Co.’s taproom will have a $40 dinner with beer pairings, putting the spotlight on its Cherry Chocolate Double Brown Stout and other brews. Entrees include striped bass or a 6-ounce filet steak (a vegetarian entree will also be available), but it’s the espresso bread pudding dessert that really gets our attention. Note: Community seating at tables of four, so you may be interacting with other couples. Or at least drinking with them. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. 2823 St. Louis St., Dallas, 214-888-3322 , @deepellumtaproom on Facebook. Reservations: https://www.prekindle.com/debcvday
Fearing’s Restaurant will have a special prix fixe three-course Valentine’s dinner Feb. 10-14.. Reservations are recommended. $75 per person. 2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas (in the Ritz-Carlton hotel), 214-922-4848 , http://fearingsrestaurant.com.
Flora Street Cafe: Stephan Pyles’ acclaimed restaurant will serve a three-course Valentine’s menu beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Featured: the “Patricia” Morita-Praline Chocolate Bar, named after one of Pyles’ mentors, Mexican chef/cookbook author Patricia Quintana., and created by Katherine Clapner of Dallas-based Dude, Sweet Chocolate. $125; $200 with wine pairings. 2330 Flora Street, Dallas, 214-580-7000 , http://florastreet.com
The Landmark Restaurant: The restaurant at Dallas’ Warwick Melrose Hotel will have a five-course Valentine’s dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 and 14. Menu highlights include parsnip and Bosc bear bisque, cherrywood smoked rabbit, Persian olive-oil cake and more. $105; $125 with wine pairing. The hotel is also offering a Valentine’s “Behind Closed Doors” package starting at $199; with the package, the dinner is an additional $75/$90. 3015 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, 214-224-3152 , http://www.landmarkrestodallas.com or http://warwickhotels.com/dallas
LARK on the Park across from Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park will have a four-course Rapturous Repast Valentine’s dinner. $85 per person. 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275 , www.larkonthepark.com
Lavendou Bistro Provençal: A three-course French menu includes such highlights as Terrine Maison aux Foies de Canard (chef’s terringe with duck livers and confit of figs), Filet of Sole aux Ecrevisses Sauce Nantua (fillet of sole with crayfish and lobster cream sauce), raspberry mascarpone mousse cake and more. $69.95 per person. 19009 Preston Road, Suite 200, Dallas, 972-248-1911 , www.Lavendou.com
Mudhen Meat & Greens: The health-conscious restaurant will have a four-course vegan dinner with beer pairings from Blanco-based Real Ale Brewing. Among the four courses are massaged kale Caesar with crisp spiced cauliflower and mushroom bolognese drizzled with basil pesto, topped with macadamia nut ricotta. Sounds good for omnivores and vegans/vegetarians alike. $55. For reservations at 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m., email raynor@anotherplanet.com or call 469-506-3992. 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas (in the Dallas Farmers Market), 214-698-7000 , http://www.mudheninthe.net .
Ragin’ Crab Cafe: If you prefer your Valentine’s Day meals to be a little messy, try the Mon Cherie Amout Love Feast for Two ($79.95): Courses include a half-pound King crab, half-pound snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and more; beer, wine and a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cocktail, and dessert. The Sea of Love Feast for Two ($89.95) includes two whole lobster-tail dishes plus drinks and dessert. 2100 Greenville Ave., 214-827-2722 , http://www.ragincrab.com
Smoke: The Dallas and Plano locations will have a prix fixe Valentine’s menu from Feb. 10 to 18, featuring a barbecue board for two and a champage toast. So why is it that the peanut butter and jelly pie dessert has our attention? $69.95. 901 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, 214-393-4141; 2408 Preston Road No. 704a, Plano, 972-599-2222; http://smokerestaurant.com
The Theodore: Smoke’s sister restaurant will also have a prix fixe menu from Feb. 10 to 18, with appetizers including baked brie, main courses including pork osso bucco, desserts including New York style cheesecake and more. 8687 North Central Expressway, Suite 1804 (inside NorthPark Center between Macy’s and Nordstrom on the Park Lane side), 469-232-9771, http://thetheodore.com
Staff writers Courtney Ortega and Bud Kennedy contributed to this report.