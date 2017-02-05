Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Snow causes Missoula theater collapse

Posted 3:02pm on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017

MISSOULA, Mont. Heavy snow buildup caused a roof to collapse at a Missoula theater that was preparing to host the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2kbaGdU) that the Silver Theater's roof caved in on Saturday, just minutes after its executive director, Carolyn Maier, ordered people inside to get out.

No one was injured.

The theater was scheduled to host the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which begins Feb. 17.

Maier says she's trying to get another venue for the event.



