Neiman Marcus prepares to open doors to new Fort Worth store

Savvy shoppers, start your engines — the finish line is finally here. At exactly 10 a.m. Feb. 10, the new, state-of-the-art Neiman Marcus — the one we’ve all been eyeing from the elevated Chisholm Trail thoroughfare — finally opens to the public.
As the anchor of the Shops at Clearfork mixed-use development, this decadent destination spans some 94,000 square feet and is stocked with the designer brands you already love, plus new-to-this-Neiman’s names like Derek Lam and Canali that are sure to become your next obsessions.
Prada handbags? Check. Even more Gucci shoes? Check. Tata Harper skin care and Maison Francis Kurkdjian parfums? Check and check (and check out both new insider brands at the innovative open-counter beauty department and the specially designed fragrance room).
But the fabulousness at the new Neiman’s isn’t limited to the shelves — it surrounds shoppers wherever they go, from the cutting-edge technology infused in “memory mirrors” that assist in sunglasses and cosmetics decisions to special features inside fitting rooms that allow customers to page sales associates, pronto.
And what of the Zodiac Room, that timeless ladies-who-lunch spot that’s perfect for meeting friends or celebrating special occasions? It’s here, of course, but totally transformed.
Now called the NM Cafe, the 2,000-square-foot space beautifully blends new features like a separate bar area and a dedicated private event space with the Zodiac’s beloved menu and its exceptional service.
Executive chef Kathryn Johnston, who grew up in Fort Worth and frequented Neiman Marcus’ Hedges restaurant with her grandmother as a child, will continue to lead the kitchen. Favorite dishes like pecan-crusted chicken salad, tortilla soup and hot popovers with strawberry butter will make the move, even if the name “Zodiac” will not.
In addition to a new bar with cocktail service, the NM Cafe — which will be on the upper level with views of the shopping center — also will serve Sunday brunch. Hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
So go ahead, treat yourself to a strawberry butter-slathered popover. Or two.
There’s no better way to celebrate the city’s most important style milestone. The Shops at Clearfork, 5200 Monahans Ave., 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com.