Bobadilla earns Augsburg 3-2 win over Bremen in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

Posted 10:52am on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017

BERLIN Raul Bobadilla struck in the last second of injury time to give Augsburg a 3-2 win on Sunday and deny Werder Bremen an important point in its Bundesliga relegation fight.

Max Kruse hoped he'd won the game for Bremen when he tucked away a penalty in the 65th minute - after Martin Hinteregger's clumsy challenge on Serge Gnabry - but Koo Ja-cheol equalized with around 10 minutes remaining and then crossed for Bobadilla to claim the winner.

Bremen had gone ahead against the run of play in the 26th when Theodor Gebre Selassie scored from close range, only for Jonathan Schmid to equalize for midtable Augsburg shortly after.

Only goal difference is keeping Bremen out of the relegation zone after starting the year with three straight defeats.



