New director brings new life to Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. When Matt Rogers bought his first family pass to the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science four years ago, he often found Sioux Falls' primary science and art center a bit drab, run down and tired.
But he considered it his family's best option and kept renewing - and as a result unknowingly watched the Pavilion transition from a facility that couldn't break even to one that's relying less on taxpayer subsidies and donations to keep the lights on.
"They never did anything new. Now it's way better than it was when we first started going," said the 34-year-old Garretson father of three, who of late has noticed a major turnaround at Pavilion, particularly in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. "Even right down to being cleaner - it just seems like they just take care of it better."
If you ask Darrin Smith, who took over as Pavilion president in May 2016, that's deliberate and has been year's in the making.
Since its opening in 1999 the Washington Pavilion and its art gallery, concert hall, large-format theater, and science museum struggled to maintain membership and consistent revenue streams. It was only six years ago when a tradition of operating in the red was stemmed with a more aggressive focus on consumer experience and beefing up the performance series schedule. But Smith says the facility still needs more energy - and appeal - if it's going to become the arts and science icon of downtown its founders hoped it would be when they undertook the $32 million renovation of the old Washington High School.
Looking to build on the progress of his predecessors Larry Toll and Scott Petersen, who served as co-presidents during the Pavilion's first profitably successful years, Smith is going all in on giving the 350,000-square-foot facility a makeover, authorizing a three-quarter-million investment in the three-level Kirby Science Discovery Center, new paint throughout the building and nearly a half-million worth of new flooring on the way. More changes are planned for the year with a restructure of the attraction's front lobby and more big dollar investments in the upper floors.
Reiterating the frustrations the Rogers family used to have, Smith said too often the science center exhibits, intended to stimulate learning through interaction, don't maintain children's attention long because they're static and have the same outcomes for each user. That's been a strain on Pavilion membership.
"40 percent of our members every year do not renew. So out of 3,000 members, that's 1,200 members every year that don't renew," Smith said. "Most people buy a membership because of the science center. They have to have a reason to come back."
In hopes of remedying that, the Pavilion in August 2016 made one of its single largest capital investment since opening the facility by revamping the first level of the science center with a 15-exhibit series called "Space: An Out-of-this-World Experience." And just last month a sponsorship deal was inked with Henry Carlson Construction for an interactive construction exhibit on the museum's second level.
Calling it vibrant, Smith said the Washington Pavilion Performance Series that brings to town Broadway musicals and nationally and internationally recognized music, dance and theater performances is the strength and major revenue driver for the facility. High profile productions like The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys and Stomp have Smith and the advisory board that oversees the Mary W. Sommervold Hall and the Belbas Theater programming looking to expand its subscription format.
"This is really our life blood," Smith said. "We have about 2,600 performance series subscribers who buy a package of tickets to all the Broadway shows. We're basically out of room so that's why we're working on a model to expand our offerings because you're obviously not going to expand physically."
There were just 600 subscribers when the program started, Smith said.
But it's not just exhibits that help the bottom line. Smith said an inefficient gift shop and lobby area of the science center and Wells Fargo CineDome are weighing on the Pavilion's operational expenses. That area is manned with three staff members. But once the gift shop is converted into an event room to be rented out for birthday parties, and the concession stand and CineDome entrances are reformatted, only one employee will be required.
"The gift shop doesn't make any money." Smith said. "Imagine a birthday party where you can rent the space, bring a cake and let the kids play in the center."
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2jXnyYJ) reports that a lease agreement with a local church for Sunday congregations and a Sunday brunch offering by the first-floor cafe, Leonardo's, is also paying dividends for the Pavilion's bottom line as well, Smith said.
Rich Garry, a servant on various Pavilion boards over the last decade, said the recent investments made weren't possible until the facility's budget woes weren't solved. The yearly trend of budgets running into the red stopped in 2010 after former co-presidents Toll and Peterson made a concerted effort to get Pavilion finances in order.
"We needed to listen to our audience about what types of shows they wanted. In the science and discovery center, we needed to listen to what the kids wanted and the parents wanted," Garry said. "It a matter of continuously evaluating our offering and our processes to improve."
While final numbers aren't in yet, Smith said 2016 will mark another year of gains for the Pavilion and the projection for 2017 is another year in the black. All the while, the amount of public dollars the facility is relying on continues to decrease.
Historically, the annual contribution from the city's entertainment tax has made up about 20 percent or more of the Pavilion's operating budget - which was around $7.5 million last year. In 2016, 22 percent of its budget was covered with taxpayer dollars, but that's expected to dip to 17 percent in 2017, Smith said.
"It will always be important for the city to play a role in supporting it, but I also think a lot of people would like to see the private portion of the pie get larger every year," he said. "So were going to take a pretty significant jump toward achieving that."