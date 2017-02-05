Heartfelt art: Animal kingdom comes to life in unspun wool

COLUMBUS, Miss. "It's a great stress reliever ... there's nothing like stabbing wool," laughs Pauline Crouse, nimbly taking the carpeted stairs to her crafts room on the second floor. The lilt of her native Scotland lends a beguiling charm to her speech. Born in Edinburgh, Crouse grew up in the port city of Aberdeen, Scotland. She settled in Mississippi about three years ago, bringing a love of the animal kingdom and needle felting with her.
Upstairs, the crafts room is populated with small felted friends — the first bear Pauline ever made, an inquisitive wren, a plump dormouse napping in a pretty china cup. Two over-the-door shoe bags with clear pockets serve as an orderly storage system for several dozen balls of wool. A basket of unspun wool, a riot of earthy colors, sits next to the latest project, a needle felted "painting" of a majestic stag.
Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool. Special, barbed needles are used to interlock wool fibers to form a denser material. The fibers have scales which, when rubbed against each other, catch and lock into place. As the needle is moved up and down by hand, barbs catch the scales of the wool and entangle them in place. Different needles and wools produce different textures and results.
Pauline isn't sure when needle felting became an art form, but she clearly remembers how she got started. About nine years ago, she purchased a kit for making three-dimensional bears at a shop in Sherwood Forest, the royal forest in Nottinghamshire, England. By 2010, her felted menagerie had grown so much, she took them to a charity crafts fair in Aberdeen. From there, commissions began coming in.
Needle felting was put on pause while Pauline, who has a fine arts degree in sculpture, became immersed in theater. It's how she met her husband, Lee Crouse, and ended up in Columbus where he is assistant professor in Mississippi University for Women's Department of Theatre. Who's to say the needle felted T. Rex and polar bear she made for him during courtship didn't cement the relationship?
Once settled in the Deep South in 2013, Pauline began wool-gathering again and made little bears for all the children in her church, about 25 altogether. The next year, she formed Brown Bag Bears LLC and has been sharing warm-and-fuzzy bears, rabbits, raccoons, pups, owls, foxes and birds since. Around the Crouse household, Pauline is known as Mama Bear, Lee as Papa Bear, and 8-month-old Ben is Baby Bear.
For a while now, Pauline has concentrated on needle felted paintings, framed portraits of animals like woolly sheep, brilliantly colored birds or curious opossums. She has been much in demand to do commissions of beloved pets, too. She finds the paintings therapeutic.
"I love animal portraits," she says. "I love Scottish wildlife. I come from a part of the world focused on farming. And I love the beautiful, colorful British birds. I miss that."
Animal portraits, of course, lend themselves to the soft, feathered texture of felted wool. Not so much humans. Yet, Pauline was recently commissioned to do her first people portrait, a friend's grandchild.
"(People) portraits are challenging because faces are not fluffy generally," she laughs.
Lee adds, "I think she would say that was her most challenging, to get the tones of the skin with fiber just right, but it turned out incredible. I've just enjoyed watching the evolution of her work, from the bears to the mobiles she's made for Ben, to the portraits. Every one she does, I'm just amazed."
Under the heading of most unusual requests, Pauline cites a commission for a life-sized, 3-D replica of a pet Shih Tzu. She chuckles, and begins searching her phone for the snapshot.
"The dog is still living, and the real dog met himself in felt, in solid wool," she continues, finding the photo of the two animals meeting eye-to-textile eye.
She often works from photographs for custom portraits. The stag is being created using an online photograph as a guide. As Pauline works the needle and wool, his nostrils and eyes emerge, each feature refined as she pierces tufts of fiber with the barbed tool. She does not project the image onto her felt canvas to copy. Nor does she draw an outline. Her work is freehand.
Pauline's artistry is noticeable throughout the north Columbus home, from a poignant sculpture of an elegant dancer in the living room, to the appealing felted face of a Scottish Heilan coo — Highland cow — on the wall above it.
Framed animal portraits, crocheted hats, traditional sculpture or 3-D critters small enough to fit in the palm of a hand all the way to life-sized — Pauline's passion is creativity.
"I'm happy," she says, "that I make people happy with my work."