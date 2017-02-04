Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Seeking attention, Lithuania builds Tesla virtual factory

Posted 11:17am on Saturday, Feb. 04, 2017

VILNIUS, Lithuania Lithuanians badly want Tesla Motors to build its next giant factory on their soil, so to grab the attention of the California tech company they built a virtual version of a facility inside the "Minecraft" video game.

Vladas Lasas, who was behind the project, says they wanted to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Lithuania "has plenty of skillful" people as well as a perfect factory site. He said Saturday that 41 computer geeks spent two days building the virtual factory in Kruonis in central Lithuania near a hydroelectric plant and two airports.

Tesla tweeted Friday: "Lithuania knows the way to our heart."

No date has been set for the announcement of where the factory — estimated to cost 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) — will be built.



