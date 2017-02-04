‘24’ clock gets a restart — but how Super is the new version?

Jack Bauer is a tough act to follow.
Played by Kiefer Sutherland for more than a decade on 24, the ticking-clock conspiracy thriller, his character is embedded in our collective memories.
He was TV’s ultimate American action hero, perpetually called upon to thwart terror threat after terror threat.
It would be daunting for anybody else to step into his shoes — yet Corey Hawkins, as Eric Carter in the new 24: Legacy, is doing just that.
“I’d be crazy to say there wasn’t any pressure,” says Hawkins, who’s probably best known for playing hip-hop legend Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton. But if there were no challenges attached to the new role, he adds, “I wouldn’t be doing it.”
Network executives at Fox are confident that they’ve got a winner. The series makes its premiere in the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot, scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
It’s the highest-visibility launch pad available to any show on the airwaves. If the game is close and the promos are enticing enough, the 24: Legacy debut will easily end the year as the No. 1 hour of scripted TV.
The real test will be if viewers come back for the second episode, which airs at 7 p.m. Monday.
So is 24 still 24 without Jack Bauer? Yes and no.
The original ran for eight edge-of-your-seat seasons (2001-2010) with Sutherland at the center of every crazy cliffhanger plot. He returned in 2014 for a short-lived reboot called 24: Live Another Day.
Sutherland — who currently plays the president in Designated Survivor, a political conspiracy thriller on ABC — does make an appearance in the new 24, but only in the credits as an executive producer.
So unless you consider the frequently used digital clock display a character unto itself, the show returns with an all-new cast. (That said, one original cast member, Carlos Bernard as Tony Almeida, reportedly will turn up midway through the season.)
In the meantime, the story quickly settles into a familiar rhythm.
That’s especially true when Carter, a former Army Ranger who six months earlier was part of a mission to kill a terrorist leader, engages in a slickly choreographed gunbattle at a construction site.
There’s also a moment when actress Miranda Otto (as Rebecca Ingram, former CTU director and future first lady) does something so shocking, it’s as if she lifted it straight from the Jack Bauer playbook.
By the end of the first hour, Carter and Ingram are hip-deep in the soup of a terrorist conspiracy storyline and improbable soapy subplots, including one with Carter’s estranged gang-leader brother.
The original 24 was the right show for its time, premiering just two months after 9-11, when our collective concerns about terrorism had never been greater.
Will the new 24 touch the same nerves?
Executive producer Brian Grazer believes it will.
“What attracted audiences in the original 24 will attract them today,” he says. “We as a country create laws and rules. Sometimes, though, those laws prevent us from getting bad guys.
“This character, Carter, has to be the guy who can do things that help preserve peace for our country but at the same time has to find ways to get through the red tape.”
Super Bowl viewing alternatives
If you have no interest in who wins the big game, in seeing the halftime show or even watching the water cooler-caliber commercials, here are a handful of alternative Sunday viewing options:
Puppy Bowl XIII (2 p.m., Animal Planet): Two-hour showcase of adorable dogs on a miniature playing field. The game features 78 puppies from 34 rescues across the country. This year there’s also a Puppy Bowl Pregame Show at 1 p.m. that includes a special weather forecast from Punxsutawney Phil.
Kitten Bowl IV (11 a.m., Hallmark Channel): Three hours of frolicking felines on a tiny football field, wrapping with the championship game at 1 p.m.
Fish Bowl IV (2 p.m., Nat Geo Wild): Prepare yourself for this groan-inducing premise: This aquatic showdown pits the Los Angeles Clams against the Buffalo Gills.
The Walking Dead (9 a.m., AMC): 20-hour zombie-thon showcases the first two seasons, before humans emerged as the true monsters of the zombie apocalypse.
Star Trek (2:30, BBC America): 14 hours of classic Kirk, Spock and strange new worlds.
Parks and Recreation (6 a.m., Esquire): 21 hours of effervescent Leslie Knope and manly Ron Swanson.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9 a.m., USA): 13 hours of “especially heinous” crimes.
CSI: Miami (9 a.m., WE): 19 hours of Won’t Get Fooled Again.
Ghost Whisperer (noon, Pop): Nine hours of Jennifer Love Hewitt chatting with restless spirits.
How I Met Your Mother (9 a.m., WGN): 13 hours of Barney behaving badly.
Cops (10 a.m., Spike): 14 hours of “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?”
Texas Flip and Move (6 a.m., DIY): 21 hours of remarkable home haul-offs and makeovers, all happening in North Texas.