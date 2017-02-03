Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ferguson to pay $3M to settle man's death in stun gun case

The Associated Press

Posted 2:57pm on Friday, Feb. 03, 2017

ST. LOUIS Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal of a federal jury's $3 million award to survivors of a naked, unarmed man who died after being repeatedly shocked with an officer's stun gun and will pay the amount instead.

A St. Louis federal judge deferred until March 1 his approval of the settlement between Jason Moore's wife, mother and son and the St. Louis suburb, its former police chief and ex-officer Brian Kaminski.

It's unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded to Moore's family. A Ferguson spokesman didn't immediately comment Friday.

The family has said Moore suffered from a psychological disorder when Kaminski confronted him in 2011. Moore argued that his use of force was justified.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me