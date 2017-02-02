Preston’s picks: Eric Church at American Airlines Center; Vince Gill at Arlington Music Hall

Eric Church at American Airlines Center
In a further gambit to stand apart from his Nashville contemporaries, Eric Church is, more or less, doing it all himself on his current arena tour. Billed as the “Holdin’ My Own” tour, Church is performing a pair of sets, split by an intermission, on a 360-degree stage affording fans a view from every angle. Such decisions — Church is also taking a hard stand against scalping — mark Church as a tireless innovator in Music City, continuing to forge his own path, as he did with the unconventional release of his 2015 LP Mr. Misunderstood, which was initially given away free on CD and vinyl to members of Church’s fan club.
8 p.m. Friday. American Airlines Center, Dallas. $34-$93.
Vince Gill at Arlington Music Hall
Befitting Nashville’s reputation as a hot spot for serious players, the Time Jumpers was formed nearly two decades ago as a way for ferociously talented musicians to blow off steam at a weekly jam session at the Station Inn. Along with acclaimed singer-songwriter Vince Gill, the Time Jumpers include Kenny Sears, “Ranger Doug” Green and Paul Franklin, and together, they’ve built up a fervent fan base, leading to the release of a few studio albums, including last year’s Kid Sister, the Time Jumpers’ third LP overall. If you seek a sonic salve for that which ails you, look no further than this sure-to-be-restorative evening. With Dallas Wayne.
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Arlington Music Hall, Arlington. $45-$95.