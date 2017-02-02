‘I Am Not Your Negro’ demands to be seen

“What would James Baldwin have to say about this?”
For anyone who grew up when that great American author was alive and making appearances on talk shows, that is the question that crosses the mind every time something of consequence with regard to race in America takes place: the Rodney King riots, the election of Barack Obama, Trayvon Martin, Ferguson, Black Lives Matter …
That speculation, that sense of inquiry, is at the heart of director Raoul Peck’s documentary I Am Not Your Negro. He takes quotes from Baldwin’s unfinished book, Remember This House, and has them read in voiceover as events that Baldwin did not live to see are shown on screen.
The juxtapositions are uncanny. At times, Baldwin seems to be directly commenting on things that happened just a year or two ago. His observations on American life are as penetrating and as relevant today as when he wrote them. This was both a great writer and a highly useful citizen.
Peck also shows Baldwin himself in a variety of public appearances — talk shows, debates, speeches — and these are the best parts of the film. Baldwin was remarkably perceptive, and usually angry. (He had a wise and winning smile, but it rarely showed itself in the 1960s.)
His anger gave him tremendous force as a speaker, but it didn’t get in the way of his perception. He seemed to be one of a small minority of Americans, white or black, who, in the midst of profound social unrest and transformation, saw the whole picture.
It says something about Baldwin’s contribution to American life that a successful, full-scale documentary could be made about what was, after all, only a single aspect of his professional activity. If you were to encounter Baldwin for the first time in I Am Not Your Negro, you could easily come away assuming that he was the Christopher Hitchens of the 1960s and ’70s, a great essayist and speaker and a public intellectual.
But it was as a novelist that he spent most of his life, and he was among the finest of the second half of the 20th century.
So as a portrait of James Baldwin, the documentary is limited in scope, but it shows him at his most passionate and will probably send people flocking to his books. Through Baldwin’s words, read by Samuel L. Jackson, and through images, archival and modern-day, the filmmaker presents us with a kind of report card on the state of the nation.
We see how some things have gotten better, but other aspects of the country have gotten worse. Baldwin’s comments on the soul-destroying effect of cable television’s mission of nonstop titillation, and its potential to undermine democracy, land with particular force.
Jackson is a good narrator, but — and this is strange to say when comparing an actor to a writer — he’s no James Baldwin. Baldwin had a resonant deep voice and spoke quickly and precisely, with a particular diction that sounded like no one else. He was mesmerizing.
Jackson can’t compete with that, but he does something else: He gives us a Baldwin outside time, speaking slowly and soberly, as if uttering truths into a void. This has a compelling effect: It’s as if the filmmaker just so happens to be hearing these words, recording them and revealing their meaning by applying the appropriate visuals.
This results in a very good documentary that might have a positive effect in the world. If it revives interest in Baldwin and demonstrates to the general public that his work is still vital, 30 years after his death, that would be a service indeed.
What keeps I Am Not Your Negro just short of greatness is, alas, the competition from Baldwin himself. Watching it, it’s hard not to keep wanting to see more of Baldwin and hear less of Jackson, so that part of the pleasure of the film comes after it’s over, when it becomes possible to get on the computer and watch and listen to hours of Baldwin on YouTube.
Still, this is a good introduction to a great man.
Exclusive: Angelika Dallas