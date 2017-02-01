Home  >  Nightlife and the Sports Scene

Varsity Tavern hosting one-year anniversary party headlined by Cory Morrow

By Jay Betsill

Special to DFW.com

Posted 9:52pm on Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017

Varsity Tavern opened its doors in Fort Worth's popular West 7th neighborhood last year and brought a distinct energy along with it by bringing people from all over DFW to check the area's newest hot spot.

Most places start hot and drift into being lukewarm once the next "latest and greatest" spot opens, but Varsity Tavern has not only survived in the highly competitive DFW nightlife scene, it has thrived.

Practically every weekend since its soft opening on New Year's Eve going into 2016, Varsity Tavern has seen long lines waiting to enter the two-story venue that includes an upscale rooftop patio that provides a panoramic view back to the downtown Fort Worth skyline.

In honor of its extremely successful inaugural campaign, Varsity Tavern is throwing a weekend-long bash to celebrate its one-year anniversary, Feb. 3-5.

The anniversary party gets underway on Friday with entertainment by DJ Vice. The action continues on Saturday with an all-day indoor/outdoor street concert headlined by Texas country music star Cory Morrow.

They are wrapping up the week with a Super Bowl LI watch party where they will be giving away a trip for two to Las Vegas, a 60-inch big screen TV and $1000 worth of other giveaways.

For further information or to make reservations, call 817-999-2854.

VARSITY TAVERN 1005 NORWOOD ST. FORT WORTH, TX

