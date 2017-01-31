Trophy Ranch to throw one-year anniversary party on Feb. 11

Trophy Ranch Bar & Kitchen, one of the hottest spots in Fort Worth's vibrant West 7th district, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a big party on Feb. 11.
The party includes free brunch, live music and drink specials.
The Anniversary Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes eggs and French toast buffet and there will be live music from 12-4 p.m.
Drink specials running until midnight include $3 mimosas, $3 wells and $3 domestics.
"We truly appreciate all of the support we’ve received from our guests over the last year, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer our genuine thanks,” said Jeremiah Miranda, owner of Trophy Ranch. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone and we hope everyone will take full advantage of our free Anniversary Brunch. I mean, what could be better than free food?"
There is no cover charge and reservations are available here.
For further details, visit thetrophyranch.com or call 817-882-6966.
TROPHY RANCH 2800 BLEDSOE, STE. 100, FORT WORTH
