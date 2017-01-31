Top 10 things to do: Feb. 3-9, 2017

Click through for things to do all over DFW!
Associated Press
(1 of 10)
Marco Borggreve
(2 of 10)
Star-Telegram
(3 of 10)
Cecil G Fuqua
(4 of 10)
Special to the Star-Telegram
(5 of 10)
Deutsche Grammophon
(6 of 10)
Chip Tompkins
(7 of 10)
©2016 Joan Marcus
(8 of 10)
Criterion Collection
(9 of 10)
Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer 2017 Richard Serra / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
(10 of 10)
We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.
Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?