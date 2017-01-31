Home  >  Entertainment

Top 10 things to do: Feb. 3-9, 2017

By Marilyn Bailey and Cary Darling

Posted 5:11pm on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

  • 1. Monster Jam
    Houston has the Super Bowl, and Arlington’s AT&T Stadium has the weekend’s other noisy spectacle. The Monster Jam returns with monster-truck racing and various freestyle motorsport competitions starring 1,500-horsepower vehicles named things liked Grave Digger (pictured), Max-D, Avenger, Brutus and … Fluffy? 7 p.m. Saturday. $24-$145. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com.

  • 2. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
    The FWSO is back in the saddle, and its frequent concerts are beginning to seem unremarkable again. What’s special about this weekend is two rising young guest artists making their Fort Worth debuts: German-born conductor Christoph Konig and especially the much-talked-about Israeli-born pianist Inon Barnatan. It’s about time he played in piano town. The program is Bartok, Sibelius and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall. $23-$88. 817-665-6000; fwsymphony.org.

  • 3. Last weekend of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
    The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ends Saturday, the day you can catch one of the biggest events, the Junior Sale of Champions (9 a.m. in the West Arena). See which teen will take home a huge pile of well-deserved cash for the year’s champion steer. Gates are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Saturday, and the midway till 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. At Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Grounds admission $10, $5 ages 6-16; tickets including rodeo are $20-$28. fwssr.com.

  • 4. ‘Thurgood’
    For Black History Month, Jubilee Theatre is presenting a play that’s almost a straight-up history lesson: Thurgood, a one-man piece starring Selmore Haines III and written by George Stevens Jr. (son of the director of Giant), tells the story of the formidable jurist’s history as a civil-rights lawyer and all-around hell-raiser. Through Feb. 26 at 506 Main St., Fort Worth. $25-$29. 817-338-4411; jubileetheatre.org.

  • 5. Panther Island Super Bowl Sunday Tailgate
    Many of us pair the Super Bowl with beer. A better way to do that might be to head to Panther Island Brewing on Sunday. The game will be on, and there’s beer, food trucks and a mac-and-cheese cookoff judged by chefs Ben Merritt of Fixture and Stefon Rishel of Texas Bleu Steakhouse (there’s a popular vote, too). That competition could be more exciting than watching the New England Patriots in the big game for the seventh time this century. And, no, please don’t fling macaroni at the screen whenever there’s a close-up of Tom Brady. $10 gets you three beers and a football glass. The mac and cheese costs an additional $5 with proceeds going to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. 2 p.m till the game’s over. 501 N. Main St., Fort Worth. pantherislandbrewing.com.

  • 6. Avi Avital
    Lauded mandolin player Avi Avital takes the instrument out of the realm of folk music, where it’s usually heard, and places it in contexts that you might not expect. The virtuoso teams with harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss in this appearance 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the latest Cliburn at the Kimbell event. They will be performing works from Bach, Vivaldi, Beethoven and more. $45-$65. 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. www.cliburn.org.

  • 7. ‘Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale’
    Casa Mañana’s Children’s Theatre season continues with this cheeky comic twist on the classic story, with book, music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. There’s an evil enchantress, a hairdresser named Edgar (don’t remember him from the Grimm tale), a dragon who’s “lost his poof” and some “Disney-esque songs,” Casa says. Friday through Feb. 19 at 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. $16-$37. 800-745-3000; casamanana.org.

  • 8. ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’
    John Cameron Mitchell’s glam-rock musical returns to Dallas in its Broadway national tour. Euan Morton, who earned a Tony nomination for playing Boy George in Taboo, takes the title role as the ambiguously gendered rock star. Feb. 7 through Feb. 12 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. $25-$200. 214-880-0202; attpac.org.

  • 9. Repertory films
    Fans of classic cinema will have a good week. The Texas Theatre’s Mifune the Great Film Series, a tribute to actor Toshiro Mifune, continues with the documentary Mifune: The Last Samurai at 7 p.m. Thursday Friday, and two of his Kurosawa films, Rashomon (pictured) at 4 p.m. Saturday and Yojimbo at 9 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas. $10-$10.75. thetexastheatre.com. For something worlds away from samurai stories, the Texas teams with the Majestic Theatre to present Breakfast at Tiffany’s on the Majestic’s screen, 8 p.m. Thursday at 1925 Elm St., Dallas. $10. dallasculture.org.

  • 10. ‘Richard Serra: Prints’
    The guy we know best for the huge sculpture Vortex outside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is also a printmaker, and he’s been making experimental prints for 45 years. The Nasher Sculpture Center has a retrospective of this aspect of his career, and it’s just the place to help us understand how these relate to his better-known sculptures — including the enormous My Curves Are Not Mad (1987) on display in the Nasher’s garden. Through April 30 at 2001 Flora St., Dallas. $5-$10. www.nashersculpturecenter.org.

