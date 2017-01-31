All-star Texas film ‘Song to Song’ highlights SXSW lineup

Terence Malick’s Song to Song, the Texas director’s all-star drama with Michael Fassbender, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara that’s set against the backdrop of the Austin music scene, will be making its world premiere at this year’s edition of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, it was announced Tuesday.
Also set to show are Win It All from acclaimed indie director Joe Swanberg and starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jake Johnson; Michael Winterbottom’s documentary On the Road about the British rock band Wolf Alice; Ben Wheatley’s comedy Free Fire starring Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Sharlto Copley; Michael Showalter’s comedy The Big Sick (produced by Judd Apatow), and the heavily anticipated Baby Driver, the thriller from Edgar Wright ( Shaun of the Dead) about a young getaway driver starring Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James, and Jon Bernthal.
The documentary lineup looks especially intriguing. Included are Stranger Fruit, about the Michael Brown case that set the town of Ferguson, Mo. ablaze, Nobody Speak, a look at the nasty legal fight between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media; and the presumably more light-hearted Todrick Hall Documentary, about the Arlington YouTube star,and May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, co-directed by Judd Apatow.
But this being Texas one of the most popular films may be turn out to be Barbecue, a documentary from Australia about the ritual of ‘cue and how it manifests itself in different cultures.
TV has had a presence at SXSW over the last few years and 2017 is no exception. Screening under the “Episodic” banner are: American Gods, a series based on the Neil Gaiman novel about a battle between old and new gods; Dear White People, a show based on the 2014 indie hit of the same name that deals with the culture war along the racial front lines; and The Son, based on the bestselling novel, about three generations of a family.
More titles will be announced shortly and the final schedule will include more than 125 features. SXSW runs March 10-March 19. For a complete list of the lineup so far and more information, go to www.sxsw.com/film.