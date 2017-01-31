The Rustic, co-owned by Fort Worth resident Pat Green, opening second location

The Rustic, which has become one of Dallas’ most popular restaurants and music venues in the nearly four years since it opened, is getting ready to expand.
Instead of another Dallas location, The Rustic will open up shop in San Antonio, according to a report from the San Antonio Business Journal.
That particular city makes plenty of sense when considering the Rustic’s ownership, which includes Fort Worth resident and Texas country star Pat Green, who was born in San Antonio.
Green, along with FreeRange Concepts’ Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, will be a co-owner of the new Rustic, which is scheduled to open this summer.
Per the Business Journal’s report, FreeRange Concepts and Green are targeting a July opening, with the possibility of a third Rustic opening in Houston in the future.