Around Cowtown: Leroy the Prophet at Lola’s Saloon

Last week saw one of the all-time great social media meltdowns in Funkytown music history. We won’t go into details, but a local musician got angry at some other musicians for something they said about a third musician.
Threats were made, sides were chosen, words were exchanged and, in the middle of all the sound and fury, a band show flyer was posted in the comments section. Someone was taking advantage of the virtual crowd to plug their show at Lola’s last Saturday.
I had to go see who had the nerve to do such a thing. The answer was Leroy Miller, the charismatic guitar player and frontman of the hard-rock band Leroy the Prophet.
I caught up with him and the band — guitarist Southside Joe Guarivay, bassist Collin Dunn and drummer Sean Looney — out on the patio while he was waiting to go on.
The band is named after Miller, of course, and the prophet part causes some confusion from time to time.
“This is before all the ISIS and hatred of Islamic extremism,” explains Miller with a laugh when asked about it. “But the word ‘prophet’ to me just meant someone who has something to say. Some people still hate it. We’ve done shows before, and people leave all kinds of Christian pamphlets.”
Although not nearly as harsh as the metal bands on the bill, Leroy the Prophet is hard rock at its finest. The band was intense and in-your-face from the downbeat, and Guarivay and Dunn were perpetually in motion.
The group brought its own light show, wore ties with vests, and visually they were on point. But Miller is the focus of this freakshow. His guitar playing and vocals are energetic and polished — and the man knows how to work a crowd.
People loved this band, and I admit I did, too. This is the most fun I’ve had at a show in a long time.
Their songs range from the mundane to the political — with one song being particularly relevant to recent headlines.
“[The song is called] What Comes After 75 — the title comes from a Three Stooges episode,” Miller explained. “They’re in a courtroom somewhere and Moe asks Larry, ‘What comes after 75?’ [Larry answers] ‘76’ ‘That’s the spirit.’ ”
“It’s kind of written about all the vitriol going on right now with the whole transition, all the hate toward people, especially some of the Mexican people and Hispanic people and here in Texas in general,” he said. “The song is about [how] we’re just as American as the next [guy]. We may not look it, and people may not think it, but we are.”
I mentioned seeing a truck on University earlier with Mexican flag flying off the back. Miller and Guarivay both laughed.
“Stay in northside; there’s nothing but,” Miller said with a laugh. “Every state in the Mexican union is on the back of a truck — and there’s also a rooster, and a Brahman bull.”
“And if it’s a nice truck,” added Guarivay, “there’s mural of the truck on the tailgate.”
“There’s a picture of the truck on the truck,” said Miller, “and on the window, there’s a picture of a rooster and the state …”
The band has an EP it hopes to release sometime in July, but if you don’t want to wait to hear them, head over to the Ridglea Room on Feb. 25. Leroy the Prophet will be playing with Rise Against the Machine, a Rage Against the Machine tribute band.