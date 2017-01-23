Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ex-Division III football player indicted on murder charge

The Associated Press

Posted 3:32pm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. A former Division III college football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been indicted.

William Riley Gaul was a freshman receiver for Maryville (Tennessee) College last November when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gaul was dismissed from the team after the arrest.

According to an indictment handed down last week, Gaul faces counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

Knox County sheriff's officials said Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound inside her house Nov. 21. Officials said evidence indicated Gaul fired shots into her bedroom from outside the house while she slept.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me