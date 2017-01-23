Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Clijsters, Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

Posted 3:27pm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

NEWPORT, R.I. Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Both were briefly ranked No. 1 and won the U.S. Open.

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles — the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 — along with two major doubles titles.

Roddick's 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Also in the Class of 2017 announced by the hall on Monday: wheelchair tennis player Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch, tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, and the late instructor Vic Braden.

Roddick, Kalkman-van den Bosch and Flink were scheduled to participate in a ceremony at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The full class will be inducted at the hall on July 22.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me