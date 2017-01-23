Coyote Ugly to hold auditi — er, ‘Coyote Search’ in Fort Worth

A picture says a thousand words, but sometimes it helps if there are words on it, as is the case in the accompanying photo about the “Coyote Search” taking place this weekend for talent at the Coyote Ugly Saloon location scheduled to open Feb. 8 in Fort Worth.
The words are right there: auditions take place noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3005 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th area.
There are so more words you should know if you’re planning to try out, some of which you can read here. But among the key ones, as anyone who saw the 2000 Piper Perabo movie could tell you, are: “Can you keep a beat, pour a drink, and look good doing it?”
Which makes these words more interesting: “No dance or bartending experience needed, we will train the right applicants.” Which kind of leads us to believe that the most important words above are “look good doing it.” But personality and charisma are even more important.
If you click on the “here” link a couple of paragraphs above, you can find a link to “Tips from Lil,” Lil being Liliana Lovell, founder of Coyote Ugly Saloon. But hey, if you click here, you’ll go directly to those tips, which include many words from Lovell about what Coyote Ugly is looking for in a potential bartender, what to wear to an audition (“She shouldn't look like she just rolled out of bed, but I also don't want to see evening dresses and open-toed shoes either”), the biggest mistakes applicants make, and many pieces of advice, as well as the craziest thing an applicant has ever done (hint: it involves hypnotism).
The above clip is from the movie, but the movie is, well, a little fictionalized (and it’s also more than 15 years old). So here’s a glimpse at what a real Coyote Ugly saloon is like:
H/T contributor Malcolm Mayhew and Eater Dallas.