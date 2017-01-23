Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Alec Baldwin to host 'SNL' for record-setting 17th time

The Associated Press

Posted 12:57pm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

NEW YORK At the dawn of the Donald Trump administration, "Saturday Night Live's" own Trump — Alec Baldwin — will be back as the show's guest host for the 17th time.

The NBC show said Monday that Baldwin will host the Feb. 11 show. Baldwin, who has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, has hosted the venerable comedy show more times than any other person.

SNL said that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the Feb. 4 show.

Alessia Cara will be the musical guest on Stewart's show, with Ed Sheeran performing on Baldwin's show.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me