Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Philippine leader tames his words for Miss Universe hopefuls

The Associated Press

Posted 4:17am on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has delivered a speech without sex jokes and expletives — telling the gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to watch his language.

Duterte told the women at Malacanang presidential palace Monday that he had never been in a "roomful of beautiful women" and adding "I hope that this day will never end."

Eighty-six candidates will vie for the Miss Universe crown on Jan. 30 in Manila.

Duterte has been criticized for a number of his remarks on women, including a comment about the length of Vice President Leni Robredo's skirt in a Cabinet meeting and a rape joke about an Australian murder victim during the presidential campaign last year.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me