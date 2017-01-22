Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Reaction to the death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

The Associated Press

Posted 2:27pm on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Reaction to the death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in a car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Ventura, who played three full seasons with the Royals, was known to teammates by the nickname "Ace":

---

"Such a sad day around the baseball community. ... I will forever miss the battles we use to have! May you RIP my friend." — Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez.

---

"What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family." — Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price.

---

"Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw." — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Christ Archer.

---

"Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!" — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman.

"I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE." — Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

---

"I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other than I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE." — Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

"He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano." — Royals general manager Dayton Moore.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me